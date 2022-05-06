John Deere $100,000 donation to Teach Waterloo helps diversify school district’s workforce

WATERLOO — Teach Waterloo, a partnership forged between the University of Northern Iowa and Waterloo Community Schools, will receive $100,000 in funding from John Deere Waterloo Operations.

Paraeducators and other support personnel of color in the school district can earn their teacher licenses at UNI through Teach Waterloo. This is to support the mission of growing and diversifying the local educator workforce.

Started in 2018, this “grow your own” program has already graduated three students, or fellows. Two more from a second cohort will graduate this spring, with six others continuing their coursework.

With this funding, following the previous announcement of an additional $300,000 donation from the Waterloo School’s Foundation, 16 new fellows will begin their education this fall. That’s an addition of four new fully funded scholarships with the John Deere money.

“As Teach Waterloo continues its success, this financial support from John Deere Waterloo Operations allows us to strengthen and accelerate our mission of diversifying the teacher workforce in Waterloo,” Colleen Mulholland, dean of the College of Education, said in a news release. “We appreciate this partnership and collaboration.”

While approximately 55% of Waterloo public school students identify as racial or ethnic minorities, only 6% of its teachers do. The program addresses barriers to becoming teachers for minorities and, in turn, provides students of color with classroom role models. Research has shown that when students of color see teachers of color in their classrooms, they achieve greater levels of success in school.

“Together we have a responsibility to create home, school and community environments that nurture and protect our children’s potential,” said Lynette Telleen, John Deere Power Systems program management manager. “The Teach Waterloo program will have a direct impact on teachers who can inspire and empower our youth with a level of shared perspective and relatability. It will also have a significant influence on the earning potential of the participants. All in all, a win for our students, a win for the Waterloo school district and a win for our community.”

“The headway we’re making as a school district to diversify our staff is incredibly exciting and wouldn’t be possible without support from the pillars of our community like John Deere,” said Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools chief officer for human resource and equity. “Teach Waterloo is an access point to the teaching profession for highly qualified individuals already invested in our community and schools. We’re proud that we’re not only becoming a destination district for some of the brightest talent in the country, but we’re also creating opportunities for those we have right here, right now.”

John Deere’s funding is part of the commitment announced by its foundation last year to invest $200 million over the next 10 years. Investments are centered on empowering the most vulnerable members of local communities surrounding John Deere locations and will go to a wide variety of organizations.

UNI provides fellows with support from advisers, admissions specialists and student success coaches, as well as coursework and guidance toward degree completion and licensure. Waterloo Schools contributes textbooks, a district liaison for the students as well as flexibility and support that allows fellows to attend class while remaining employed. The R.J. McElroy Charitable Trust supports student tuition and fees.

Fellows must work in Waterloo schools as a paraeducator or another type of support staff, hold an associate degree or have completed at least 60 college credits, and receive an endorsement from a building principal or school administrator. After earning their teacher’s license, they must commit to working at Waterloo schools for three years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0