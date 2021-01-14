Jim Wohlpart resigning as University of Northern Iowa provost to lead Washington Central University

Mark Braun, executive director of the Iowa Board of Regents, offered congratulations to Wohlpart in a statement, saying he "has served UNI with great distinction."

"In addition to being an outstanding chief academic officer, he provided extraordinary campus leadership as interim president after the departure of former president Bill Ruud in 2016," said Braun.

"While this is clearly a loss for UNI, the board is excited for Provost Wohlpart as he accepts this great professional opportunity," he added. "We wish him well in all his future endeavors."

Ron Erickson, Board of Trustees chairman at Central Washington, said in a news release that Wohlpart’s comprehensive academic and leadership experience in higher education set him apart from other candidates for president.

“Jim understands that we must elevate the civic engagement of our students in order to ensure a thriving democracy,” said Erickson, adding the urgency of that charge has never been greater. “His vision is one Central has long shared: to be a place of learning and growth that both supports and challenges students as they develop into fully informed citizens.”