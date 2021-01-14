Jim Wohlpart resigning as University of Northern Iowa provost to lead Central Washington University

Leaders of the Faculty Senate and the United Faculty bargaining group also praised Wohlpart's tenure at the university.

"I have very much enjoyed working with Provost Wolhpart. His leadership greatly benefited UNI," said Amy Petersen, faculty chairperson, noting that "he cared deeply" for staff and students.

"His leadership style was authentic, collaborative and often inspirational," she said. "He listened deeply and worked to cultivate and elevate the strengths of the faculty. Even in the most difficult times, he supported and encouraged faculty to grow and develop in ways that filled their passion and also served the university.

"He made a number of significant contributions that will continue to shape our campus and future after his departure," Petersen added. "Most noteworthy in my role and interactions with him, he worked diligently to improve shared governance on campus and create a culture of communication, problem-solving and action toward the common good."

Becky Hawbaker, United Faculty president, said he was effective at partnering with university employees.