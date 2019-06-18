CEDAR FALLS – University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook has announced Jim Jermier will be the institution’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the UNI Foundation.
Jermier, who currently serves as vice president for development at Luther College in Decorah, will assume his new duties at UNI on July 29.
“I’m excited Jim has agreed to return to the University of Northern Iowa in this important capacity,” Nook said. “His success with fundraising initiatives and supportive management style will provide vision and strategic direction to the advancement division. Their work is critical for UNI’s vitality.”
Jermier is a UNI alumnus. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 1995 and his master’s in philanthropy and nonprofit development in 2009.
At Luther College, Jermier was a key contributor to the college’s “Inspired. Empowered. Engaged” 2018-2023 strategic plan, helped raise millions in support of funding initiatives, developed and launched the Regents’ Promise Scholarship Challenge, and grew awareness and understanding of development and stewardship efforts on campus.
Before Luther College, Jermier spent almost 12 years at UNI in different development positions and nine years at VGM in Waterloo.
In his new role, Jermier will serve as the chief development officer for the university. He will also provide leadership for future capital campaigns and alumni outreach efforts.
“The opportunity to return to UNI in this role is the honor of a lifetime,” Jermier said. “I’m both humbled and excited to serve my alma mater under the leadership of Dr. Nook and his vision for the university.”
Jermier replaces Lisa Baronio, who left UNI in December 2018 after nearly four years of service.
