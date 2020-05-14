Jesup seniors to receive parade Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JESUP -- Sixty-six graduates (which include five sets of twins, two sisters and two sets of cousins) will be celebrated with a parade on Sunday, in Jesup at 2 p.m.

Bari Richter, parent of Paul Richter, help organize a celebration for the seniors. "Delaying graduation is difficult with seven graduates scheduled to go to basic training this summer. We needed to find a way to recognize their transition now not later,” she said.

It started with a concept of pole banners with the graduate’s photos and then it was realized, the kids stand by their photo poles and have their friends and family drive by and

celebrate their achievement. Through a few phone calls and appropriate approvals received the City of Jesup purchased and installed the hardware and the Jesup High School used leftover

funds from the Senior Class to purchase the banners. The decoration of cars has been up to parents, she said.

Community enthusiasm and support can be observed through the Convey Sign Solutions Inc. video of the banner project that was posted Tuesday afternoon before noon on Wednesday

has reached more than 7,000 views and 89 shares.