Jesup Schools' voters overwhelmingly approve extending revenue purpose statement

JESUP — Voters who came to the polls Tuesday gave nearly unanimous approval to the Jesup Community School District’s planned use of its future 1% sales tax revenues.

Unofficial results showed 184 ballots cast in favor of extending the district’s revenue purpose statement to 18 opposed – a 91% passage rate. The current statement expires in 2029 and will now be extended for another 20 years. The approval does not raise property taxes.

“We just appreciate all of those who turned out for the vote and we’re happy to see the overwhelming yes vote,” said Superintendent Nathan Marting. “This will help us move into phase two and phase three of our building plans.”

The district is currently implementing phase one improvements with existing funds.

“We hope to finalize those (later) plans in the spring of 2022,” said Marting. That is when the district can refinance its current sales tax revenue bonds, which he expects to free up some of the pre-2029 funds for phase two and three work.