Jesup Schools' revenue purpose vote Tuesday would allow for phased building upgrades

JESUP — Voters in the Jesup Community School District can weigh in Tuesday on the proposed uses for its 1% sales tax revenues.

A referendum will be held on extending a revenue purpose statement that currently expires in 2029. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If more than 50% of those casting ballots vote in favor the statement, it will remain in effect until 2049. Approving the measure would allow Jesup Schools to move forward with phased building upgrades in the coming years. Approval of the statement would not raise taxes.

Lisa Riensche, Board of Education president, hasn’t heard any opposition to the referendum.

“The community has been involved in the vision of this long-range plan,” she said in an email response to questions.

“We are at our very best when we work together collaboratively,” she said of the Jesup school community. “Months of community meetings, planning and vision go into preparing for a vote on a revenue purpose statement.”

This is necessary because the district has already bonded against the sales tax revenues it will receive through 2029. Superintendent Nathan Marting said it was for work done on district facilities nearly a decade ago.