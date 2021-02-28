Jesup Schools' revenue purpose vote Tuesday would allow for phased building upgrades

JESUP — Voters in the Jesup Community School District can weigh in Tuesday on the proposed uses for its 1% sales tax revenues.
A referendum will be held on extending a revenue purpose statement that currently expires in 2029. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If more than 50% of those casting ballots vote in favor the statement, it will remain in effect until 2049. Approving the measure would allow Jesup Schools to move forward with phased building upgrades in the coming years. Approval of the statement would not raise taxes.
Lisa Riensche, Board of Education president, hasn’t heard any opposition to the referendum.
“The community has been involved in the vision of this long-range plan,” she said in an email response to questions.
“We are at our very best when we work together collaboratively,” she said of the Jesup school community. “Months of community meetings, planning and vision go into preparing for a vote on a revenue purpose statement.”
This is necessary because the district has already bonded against the sales tax revenues it will receive through 2029. Superintendent Nathan Marting said it was for work done on district facilities nearly a decade ago.
Projects included building an early learning center for preschool and kindergarten students, a bus maintenance garage, and a fitness facility. Other projects that received funding from the sales tax money were classroom renovations throughout the high school and an all-weather track.
Now, Marting said, “we have a three-phase facilities plan” that will be completed over multiple years.
“This includes enhanced (Americans with Disabilities Act) upgrades, student academic classroom needs and campus buildings,” said Riensche.
Phase one is being completed with existing revenues. Among the work is the ADA compliance, drainage improvements and safety upgrades around school entrances and athletic fields. The district is also installing new bleachers and replacing heating and cooling units.
Phases two and three, which will benefit from the future sales tax funds, wouldn’t get underway before the spring of 2022, said Marting. He also expects those dollars to be supplemented with voter-approved general obligation bonds, which are repaid with property tax dollars.
Among the work expected in those phases are renovations and additions largely at the high school.
In phase two, additions of an auditorium and an industrial technology and agriculture building are planned. High school offices, the lobby and a maintenance building would be remodeled. Work would also be completed on the baseball and softball fields.
In phase three, work would continue on the second level of the high school lobby area. A third gymnasium would be built. Updates would be done to the cafeteria while a STEM collaborative classroom space would be added on an unused courtyard.
The district could refinance its current revenue bonds in the spring of 2022 and extend them to 2029, said Marting. If the referendum passes, the district could then bond against later sales tax revenues as needed.
“We’re really trying to take advantage of these low interest rates while they last,” he said.
“The school board is committed to responsibly driven finance, working within the funding available and prioritizing needs,” said Riensche. “A positive vote on the revenue purpose statement is the community expressing their confidence in the plan and supporting growth in our district.”
Buchanan County residents will vote based on where they live. Jesup precinct votes at Jesup City Hall, 791 Sixth St.; Perry/Westburg townships and Fairbank Township residents within the district vote at First United Methodist Church, 455 Sixth St., Jesup; Brandon residents within the district vote at Brandon Community Center, 804 Main St.
Black Hawk County residents within the district vote at the Gilbertville American Legion, 1110 6th St. (south entrance).
Early voting will take place Monday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 Fifth Ave. NE, Independence, and at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.
