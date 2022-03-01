Jesup Schools $13.9 million bond issue passes with 77% approval rate

JESUP — Jesup Community School District's $13.9 million bond issue was approved Tuesday with support from more than three-quarters of those casting ballots.

Unofficial results from the election offices of Buchanan and Black Hawk counties showed 77.5% of voters favored the measure in the referendum, or 527 to 153. At least 60% approval was required for passage.

Voter approval allows the district to issue general obligation bonds that will provide the majority of funding for renovations and additions across the school campus, particularly at the secondary level. They will be repaid with property taxes over 20 years. However, officials have pledged that property owners won’t see the district’s portion of their tax bill go up because of the bonds.

"It makes me feel really good (about) what we did at the board to have that much support," said James Masteller, Board of Education president. Board members decided in December to set the referendum after hearing recommendations for a list of improvements from the facilities advisory committee.

"I'm really excited for the community of Jesup as a whole. There's nothing better as a community to invest our money in as our kids," added Masteller.

Approval of the measure was above 77% in both Buchanan County, whose voters cast ballots at Jesup City Hall, and Black Hawk County, where voting was held at Raymond City Hall.

There were 425 "yes" votes and 124 voting "no" in Buchanan County. Black Hawk County had 102 "yes" and 29 "no" votes. A total of 680 ballots were cast.

With the measure's passage, officials have said Jesup Schools' overall tax rate of $14.54 per $1,000 of taxable value will remain the same or lower in the 2022-23 fiscal year after an existing bond issue approved by voters in 2003 is paid off this spring. So the current debt service levy will be replaced with a new one for the next fiscal year. That levy is one component of the district's overall tax rate.

Masteller said "a big part" in helping the proposal win approval was that district officials could show they had been financially responsible. The existing bond issue is being paid off early and he noted that putting another one in place without increasing the tax rate "is extremely helpful."

Plans include creating a secure high school entrance and relocating the office to that area, adding an auditorium and new music spaces, and renovating the gym and wrestling room. There will be general overall updates and improvements to the oldest part of the high school while Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and accessibility issues will be addressed in all buildings.

Classrooms, art rooms and collaboration areas will be added and improved in the middle and high school. The industrial technology classrooms will be relocated and improved with the existing area repurposed for district maintenance. And upgrades will be made to the softball and baseball fields.

"The big key was the auditorium," Masteller said. He believes district voters were ready to make improvements to the fine arts and noted "it's their time to get their facility." Currently, the gym with a stage at one end serves as the performance space for the whole school.

Bond funds won’t cover entire costs for the project, which are estimated at $20 million. The district would also bond against revenues from its share of the statewide 1% sales tax for schools. Some physical plant and equipment levy funds could also be used to equip the school’s industrial technology area.

"The next step would be for the board to go into the design phase," said Masteller. He doesn't know yet how long that will last. Those details as well as a proposed timeline for seeking bids and starting construction will be discussed at the next board meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.