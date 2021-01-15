Jesup school board seeking voter approval March 2 on uses of sales taxes

JESUP — Voters will be asked to approve uses for Jesup Community Schools’ 1% sales tax revenues that include building upgrades.

The Board of Education this week unanimously agreed to set a March 2 referendum on the district’s revenue purpose statement. If more than 50% of those going to the polls vote in favor of the statement, it will remain in force for another decade. Approval of the statement would not raise taxes.

Currently, the district’s statement expires in 2029, said Superintendent Nathan Marting. However, “we have those funds leveraged for work we did in 2013-14.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jesup Schools is in the first phase of a long-range master plan focused on improving accessibility to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. That includes areas like restrooms, athletic fields and bleachers. Mechanical systems are also being updated during this phase.

Phases two and three consist of “more significant work” that may require the district to issue bonds as soon as 2022. Sales tax revenues would be needed for bond repayments beyond 2029.

According to the master plan, that work would include renovations largely at the high school including the gym, cafeteria, art rooms, lobby and office. A number of additions are proposed, as well, for career and technical education, performing arts, band and vocal music classrooms, and a third gym.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.