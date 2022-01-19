Jesup school board on track to interview superintendent candidates in February

JESUP — A search firm has gathered input from Jesup Community School District stakeholders on what they want in a new superintendent as candidates are sought.

Applications are being accepted for the position until Jan. 30. In the meantime, Grundmeyer Leader Services surveyed district residents about qualities they felt were important for the job. The survey was online and people could complete it over a 10-day period through Sunday.

The Board of Education hired the Ankeny-based firm in December to lead its search after accepting the resignation of Nathan Marting, the district’s longtime superintendent, earlier in the month.

Results from the survey shared by Trent Grundmeyer, owner of Grundmeyer Leader Services, showed support for nine superintendent qualifications.

Of the 146 respondents, 45% said a top qualification is someone who recruits, hires, supports, develops and retains effective staff. The next four were someone who promotes a community of care and support for students (32%); effectively manages district resources (28%); is a strong instructional leader (25%); and builds school and community relations (23%). Others, ranging from 20%-13% of respondents included someone who models the district’s vision, mission and core values; meaningfully engages with families and community members; uses methods of continuous improvement; and effectively works with school administrators.

In a phone interview, Grundmeyer said salary comparison information was presented to the board and he is recommending the pay range for the job be set at $140,000-$160,000 annually. Candidates need an Iowa superintendent’s license and a masters or doctorate degree in educational leadership.

According to a timeline of the search, the board will review and prescreen the candidates Feb. 7. Grundmeyer said he recommends no more than eight semi-finalists be chosen during that closed session meeting.

Semi-finalists will be interviewed by the board Feb. 15 through videoconferencing. The board will choose finalists, typically three, whose names will be made public. Those people will come to the district Feb. 21 for in-person interviews.

The board will take a formal vote at a later date to approve a contract for the top candidate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.