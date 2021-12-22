Jesup school board hires interim superintendent and sets bond issue vote in special meeting

JESUP — Less than two weeks after Jesup Community Schools' longtime superintendent abruptly resigned, a new leader has temporarily taken the reins.

The Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Mary Jo Hainstock as the district's interim superintendent during a special meeting. She is the former superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools.

Board members also moved forward with the search for a permanent replacement of Nathan Marting after they accepted his resignation during a previous special meeting Dec. 10. And they set a March 1 referendum on a $13.9 million general obligation bond issue.

Hainstock retired from Vinton-Shellsburg in 2020 after 11 years with the district. She currently serves on the state's School Budget Review Committee. She begins leading Jesup Schools on Dec. 28 with a contract continuing through June 30.

"Jesup has always had a great reputation. I've been familiar with the district for a number of years," she said in a phone interview.

"It's a solid place, it's got great people. And so I thought my skills might be able to assist with what they need."

Along with Vinton-Shellsburg, Hainstock has been superintendent of three other school districts for "19 years of experience coming into Jesup." Vinton-Shellsburg, with 1,600 students, is the largest district she has led. Jesup has about 960 students.

Hainstock said she will be paid a $600 per diem for up to 50 days of work. The district will not be picking up any insurance, mileage or cell phone costs for her.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community of the Jesup district, and have been quite impressed with the people I've already been able to visit with," she said. "The research I've already done about the district has been very positive."

In a related matter, the board chose Grundmeyer Leader Services for its superintendent search after receiving four proposals.

The Ankeny firm came out on top, Hainstock said, "partly because it had a fairly aggressive timeline." Grundmeyer will make an initial posting of the district's job opening this week as they work to get someone in place for a July 1 start date.

The board "will be formalizing the process with the search firm in the next couple of weeks and anticipate they will be doing interviews sometime in February," said Hainstock. She noted that board members anticipated "about $12,000" in costs for all of the search-related services.

Board members also unanimously approved setting the bond issue referendum and hired Des Moines law firm Ahlers & Cooney as bond counsel. The actions were taken after district residents gathered the needed signatures on a petition to allow the special election to go forward.

The facilities advisory committee made recommendations in November for a list of improvements to be completed if voters approve the bond issue in the March 1 referendum. This follows a series of phase one improvements to the district's buildings during the past few years.

General obligation bonds are repaid with property tax dollars. According to a recent Jesup Schools' newsletter: "Because the district was able to pay off the prior bond ahead of schedule, the bond will not increase property taxes." Proceeds from the district's share of the state 1% school sales tax will be used, as well, to help fund the projects.

"The bond issue is going to meet facility needs that have been identified which will support students going forward," said Hainstock. She added that this "is also an ideal time to do it" because of how issuing bonds will impact property taxes.

The newsletter said some of the work in the next phases includes adding and improving educational spaces in the middle and high school. Those are focused on classrooms, the art room and collaboration areas. Among the other work to be done is updating the historic high school overall and adding a new entry on its west facade, adding an auditorium, relocating and enlarging the industrial technology classroom, and improving the old gym and weight room.

Campus-wide, the funds would address Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility issues and improve safety and security. Renovations of the softball and baseball fields are also part of the proposed improvements.

