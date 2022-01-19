Jesup school board approves student agreement after closed session discipline hearing

JESUP — The Board of Education approved an agreement regarding a student last week after meeting in closed session for a potential expulsion hearing.

"There's a consent agreement agreed to between the parents and the schools," said Mary Jo Hainstock, Jesup Community Schools' interim superintendent. She did not disclose any details of the agreement.

"We had an incident before the holiday ... that impacted the school," she said, which led to the hearing.

She declined to say much else about the situation to protect the privacy of the student. Officials typically don't reveal personally identifiable information about students to maintain confidentiality. But Hainstock would not comment on what type of incident it was and if it involved an elementary, middle, or high school student.

In a follow-up email, she noted: "I can say that the board did not vote to expel the student – which would be something they would have included in the formal vote."

The board went into closed session for nearly a half hour to hold the hearing during its regular Jan. 10 meeting, according to the minutes, before coming into open session to unanimously approve the agreement.

