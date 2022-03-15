Jesup school board approves contract with new superintendent

JESUP — Chad Kohagen is ready to begin leading Jesup Community Schools following approval of his employment contract.

The Board of Education Monday approved a two-year contract for the new superintendent with an annual salary of $150,000. The board announced Feb. 23 that he was the top choice of three finalists it had interviewed after longtime superintendent Nathan Marting resigned late last year.

In an interview, Kohagen said he is "just excited to get started over there and get the family over there." The 49-year-old is in his seventh year as superintendent of Lake Mills Community Schools in north Iowa. He and his wife, Casey, have five children -- a 16-year-old, triplets who are 13 and a 3-year-old.

The Jesup Schools' position starts July 1, but he is already getting "acclimated" to the new role. Kohagen has participated in a meeting online and is setting up others. "I'll do my best to sink my teeth in," he said.

Interim superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock noted that the board has made provision for transitional work that brings him to the district.

"If he works in the district prior to July 1, they will pay him $450 per day," she said. "They really saw that as a part of the transition since I'm only part-time and they want to make sure that Mr. Kohagen can hit the ground running on July 1st."

Kohagen said his initial focus as superintendent will be listening and learning.

"Coming into a new position, I think the priority is to be a good listener, learning and hearing about what the strengths are," he said, and how to build on those. "Obviously, it's also my job to keep moving the district forward and improve the learning environment."

Kohagen was interested in leading Jesup Schools for a number of reasons, including its proximity to where he and his wife grew up.

"I'm a Denver, Iowa, grad; my wife is an Oelwein High School grad," he noted. His parents and some other family members live in Cedar Falls while much of his wife's family remains in Oelwein. He also applied for the job with some knowledge about the district.

"We already knew the school reputation was a good one," Kohagen said. "My wife taught high school special ed there back in the early 2000s."

He saw "a strong school, a growing community" in Jesup that is "obviously progressive with their building projects." Kohagen praised the passage of $13.9 million bond issue earlier this month "with strong community support" to help fund an estimated $20 million in renovations and additions across the school campus.

Overseeing a building project "of this size" will be new for him.

"So, it will be a prety good learning curve for me, as well," said Kohagen, noting that he will rely on staff who have already been involved with the process. "I've got some really good resources for me to lean on."

Building decisions

The board took some steps Monday related to the building project. Board members approved proceeding with a proposal of services by OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids, which assisted with planning prior to the bond issue referendum.

Fees for basic architectural and engineering services would total $1.29 million with another $305,800 for supplemental services if requested. Mechanical electrical, plumbing and technology engineering would be done by Modus Engineering of Waterloo. Civil engineering would be done by Fehr Graham of Cedar Rapids and structural engineering would be done by Raker Rhodes of Iowa City.

Hainstock said a formal agreement will return to the board next month for approval.

Additionally, the board discussed the 2022-23 budget estimate and set a public hearing for April 11, when it is expected to be approved. As officials pledged in putting the bond issue on the ballot, the district's overall tax rate would not increase. It is proposed for $14.53 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

Hainstock said a levy of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value, part of that overall rate, would be set to repay the general obligation bonds used to fund construction work.

