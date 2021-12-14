Jesup school board accepts superintendent's resignation

JESUP — The longtime superintendent of Jesup Community Schools has resigned.

“We accepted the resignation of our superintendent, Nathan Marting,” said James Masteller, president of the Board of Education.

The board met in closed session for about a half hour Friday morning during a special meeting. After returning to open session, members voted unanimously to approve a resignation agreement with Marting effective immediately. Masteller declined to discuss reasons for Marting’s resignation.

The board emailed a message to families Friday informing them Marting had resigned. “We thank Mr. Marting for his service to the District and wish him well in his future endeavors,” it said. Masteller shared the message with The Courier.

Before Friday, the board had held special meetings that also included closed sessions Nov. 9 and Dec. 6 lasting about 3-1/2 and two hours, respectively. Like Friday’s meeting, board members went into closed session to “evaluate the professional competency” of an employee. No action was taken at those meetings.

A phone message left for Marting seeking comment wasn’t returned Tuesday.

He has worked for the district since 2009, when the board hired him as superintendent. According to a Courier story, Marting came to Jesup Schools from Midland Community School District in Wyoming, Iowa, where he was the superintendent and secondary principal.

“We’re working on securing an interim,” said Masteller. The board will then begin the search for a full-time superintendent with an expected start date of July 1.

“During this time of transition, we will make every effort to minimize disruption to the District’s operations, and most importantly to the work of teaching and learning,” the email message said.

It also noted that district officials would be looking for the involvement of residents in the superintendent search “to ensure we find the best fit to lead the Jesup Community School District in the coming years.”

