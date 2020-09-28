Jesup preschool class in quarantine with one positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JESUP — A preschool class has been quarantined after one person tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Jesup Elementary preschool and transitional kindergarten students and staff will be in quarantine until Oct. 5, said Superintendent Nathan Marting. That follows the recommendation of 14 days since their last exposure to the infected person. The infected person is required to isolate for 10 days since testing positive.

As of Monday, all Jesup Community Schools' students in preschool through through fourth grade are required to wear masks or face shields in response to this situation. All staff and fifth- through 12th-grade students were already required to wear the face coverings.

"In consultation with both the Buchanan County Public Health and the State Department of Public Health, it was determined to quarantine the entire class due to the age of the students and the likelihood of close contact between individuals," Marting wrote in an update to parents posted online Friday. He posts a letter updating district numbers weekly.

In an interview, he added that a total of 25 people are in quarantine related to the class. That is nearly half of the 55 quarantining in the district as of Friday.