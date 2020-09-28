 Skip to main content
Jesup preschool class in quarantine with one positive for COVID-19
breaking top story

Photo 1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

JESUP — A preschool class has been quarantined after one person tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Jesup Elementary preschool and transitional kindergarten students and staff will be in quarantine until Oct. 5, said Superintendent Nathan Marting. That follows the recommendation of 14 days since their last exposure to the infected person. The infected person is required to isolate for 10 days since testing positive. 

As of Monday, all Jesup Community Schools' students in preschool through through fourth grade are required to wear masks or face shields in response to this situation. All staff and fifth- through 12th-grade students were already required to wear the face coverings.

"In consultation with both the Buchanan County Public Health and the State Department of Public Health, it was determined to quarantine the entire class due to the age of the students and the likelihood of close contact between individuals," Marting wrote in an update to parents posted online Friday. He posts a letter updating district numbers weekly.

In an interview, he added that a total of 25 people are in quarantine related to the class. That is nearly half of the 55 quarantining in the district as of Friday.

Following a protocol intended to protect privacy, the letter said that "up to 5 of these individuals have tested positive." The preschool class infection was noted to explain the district's growth from 11 people in quarantine as of the week before.

Since Friday, Marting said no one else in the preschool class has tested positive or shown COVID-19 symptoms.

