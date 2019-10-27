WATERLOO – Growing up a sixth-generation farmer in a small town has led Hans Riensche to some big ideas — he wants to eliminate hunger on Earth.
The 20-year-old Jesup native aims to help farmers around the world become prosperous by gathering ideas, sharing research and creating a network.
“Achieving global food security is a feat which cannot be performed alone. In order to provide for a population of 10 billion people without exhausting our natural resources, we need to come together as a global agricultural community to design solutions which match the unique abilities of each nation to their part in the solution,” he said.
In November he will meet with other young leaders with a common goal. Riensche was selected as one of 100 young changemakers from across the globe to attend the biennial Bayer Youth Ag Summit. This year the event is in Brasilia, the capital city of Brazil.
“It’s something that really means a lot to me,” he said.
The three-day event allows students to connect with each other, see how their projects can align and discover what is needed for other projects.
To apply for the summit, Riensche, along with several colleagues from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, put together a three-minute video application depicting their collaboration in providing a platform for farmers to share their discoveries, what works and what doesn’t.
Riensche’s passion for agriculture began on his family farm near Jesup, where he still helps his family grow corn and soybeans. He graduated from high school in 2017 and is now studying agriculture business and international agriculture at Iowa State University.
He’s launched a Facebook group chat for farmers across many countries on several continents. If one comes across a disease in a seed, or others that are doing well, they are able to quickly share that information, saving other farmers time and energy.
Part of his work includes research on how to best use the land to capture and reduce carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the ground. Iowa is known for its rich, black soil, also known as “black gold.” The soil gets its rich color from storing carbon, but tiling practices and overuse of crops can inhibit the land’s natural abilities.
Riensche would like to see more practices introduced into mainstream agriculture to assist the land in thriving to its full potential. A mixture of cover crops and enhancing the microbiome of the soil are just a couple of ways to reduce greenhouse gases and produce more viable food options, he said.
“If we can have the right organisms exist in the soil, we can reduce our fertilizer input and sequester more carbon,” he said.
Obtaining perspectives from farmers across the world has humbled Riensche. Third World countries, he said, face obstacles we never consider.
He has learned about the violence and struggle for farmers in places like Nigeria, where Boko Haram seeks to establish by force an Islamic state. Many of the farmers there have a choice to either continue to grow crops or pick up a gun and join the military to fight the terrorist organizations invading their land.
“These groups are acting almost viral in wanting to infect and spread their mission, and they’re willing to be violent about it. Farmers are the last region between the Sahara desert and into sub-Sarahan Africa,” he said.
“It’s such a luxury for us to be learning about sustainability. It’s amazing how spoiled we are and what sustainability means to us.”
Part of his early research in high school involved studying the lack of quality agricultural education in Haiti, a third-world country plagued by the most damaging soil erosion in the world. A sub-par education system there robs young people of the access to information on improving their condition.
His research also led him to work at a rice genetics research lab for two months in Beijing, China, as part of an internship with the foundation, as well as an internship in Germany last summer, where he said they “simply don’t have a market for their crops.”
“It gave me the chance to turn what was always just a passion of mine into a reality, to actually go and study how I can make a difference in food insecurity over the course of my life,” he said.
For more information, go to https://youthagsummit.com/home.
