WATERLOO — Hanna Fettkether, Ainsley Slade and Jaidyn Bush are recipients of the Cedar Valley Jaycees 2023 Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship.

This annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in the Cedar Valley who have achieved a GPA over 2.5 on a 4.0 scale and plan to attend a two or four year college or university in Iowa upon graduation.

Applicants submitted essays outlining their volunteer community service, future academic plans and career goals as well as submitting two letters of recommendation.

Fettkether is a Dunkerton High School graduate planning to attend the University of Iowa. Slade is a Hudson High School graduate planning to attend Upper Iowa University. Bush is a Union High School graduate planning to attend the University of Northern Iowa.

The Cedar Valley Jaycees, a local chapter of the Junior Chamber International since 1931, has a rich history of facilitating community projects, creating networking opportunities, and helping communities to develop. Some projects include college scholarship opportunities for local high school students, the Waterloo Open golf tournament, the Gift of Giving, legislative public forums, Live to 9 summer concerts, Read Across America and more. For more information about the Jaycees or the Bob Molinaro Scholarship, go online to cedarvalleyjaycees.org.