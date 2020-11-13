Janesville, Waverly-Shell Rock school boards approve virtual learning on snow days this winter

JANESVILLE — Two Cedar Valley school districts are gearing up for holding classes even when winter weather keeps students and staff at home.
Janesville Consolidated School and Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools are both embracing a temporary change in education rules made to help the state as it grapples with COVID-19 difficulties.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation announcing a number of actions related to Iowa’s return to learn strategy. As part of the allowances for moving to remote education, it authorized temporary online learning due to severe weather rather than taking off a day of school. That hasn’t been an option in the past to complete the minimum of 1,080 school hours or 180 days.
Both districts’ boards of education this week approved the possibility of student remote learning on what has previously been snow days.
When those days take place, it means “none of them will be made up at the end of the year,” Janesville Superintendent B.J. Meaney told his board. He noted that the district, which temporarily moved to online learning Wednesday for COVID-19 related reasons, was working to get hot spot devices for any families without access to the internet.
Students have school-issued computers that will be sent home when snow is predicted. On days an unexpected storm hits the district, Meaney said families may have to use their own computer devices. He noted that it gets more difficult to predict possible Monday storms as students head home for the weekend.
With some Janesville students taking classes through Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he added that “it’s in the best interest” of the district to use a similar approach to snow days as its larger neighbor.
Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth presented a draft plan to his board detailing the logistics and details of remote learning days. However, he said members didn’t specifically endorse that document.
“They simply approved allowing snow days to be remote learning days,” he said. “We will work out the details over the course of the next week or two.” He expects the final plan to be similar to the draft.
While the school work on those days doesn’t have to be done online, Waverly-Shell Rock students or their parents may be using digital tools to access assignments. Students in grades five through 12 are expected to take home their school-issued Chromebook computers and other necessary materials every day. Third- and fourth-graders also have access to computers that would be sent home with them if there are weather concerns.
In Janesville, board member Lindsey Eibey noted that many parents will still have to go to work even if their children are home on snow days. What happens, she asked, if students don’t participate?
Meaney said they may or may not be counted absent depending on what they accomplish. Finishing assignments will be more important than missing any class time through Zoom video- conferencing.
“We’re going to ask teachers to base attendance on work completion,” he said.
Other area districts – including the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools – said they are looking at remote learning on snow days, but have not yet finalized any plans.
