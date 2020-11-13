Janesville, Waverly-Shell Rock school boards approve virtual learning on snow days this winter

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With some Janesville students taking classes through Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he added that “it’s in the best interest” of the district to use a similar approach to snow days as its larger neighbor.

Waverly-Shell Rock Superintendent Ed Klamfoth presented a draft plan to his board detailing the logistics and details of remote learning days. However, he said members didn’t specifically endorse that document.

“They simply approved allowing snow days to be remote learning days,” he said. “We will work out the details over the course of the next week or two.” He expects the final plan to be similar to the draft.

While the school work on those days doesn’t have to be done online, Waverly-Shell Rock students or their parents may be using digital tools to access assignments. Students in grades five through 12 are expected to take home their school-issued Chromebook computers and other necessary materials every day. Third- and fourth-graders also have access to computers that would be sent home with them if there are weather concerns.

In Janesville, board member Lindsey Eibey noted that many parents will still have to go to work even if their children are home on snow days. What happens, she asked, if students don’t participate?