Janesville School receives waiver to move learning online, classes to begin Wednesday
Janesville School receives waiver to move learning online, classes to begin Wednesday

JANESVILLE — Janesville Consolidated School received a waiver Tuesday morning to move its learning online for a 14-day period. 

Required virtual education begins Wednesday for all district students. The school closed early Monday after more than 60 students were absent for reasons related to COVID-19. The district has 470 students, so that's an absentee rate of more than 12%.

Officials were able to seek a state waiver from in-person education based on the absentee rate and the percentage of positive cases among those getting a coronavirus test in Bremer and Black Hawk counties – which both exceed 20%. The district attendance area includes portions of each county.

The Board of Education meets in emergency session at 3:30 p.m. to determine how long the district will continue with virtual learning. The waiver is approved through Nov. 23. No school was scheduled on Nov. 24 ahead of Thanksgiving break because of district parent-teacher conferences.

"I would anticipate the board would close (the school building) through the 23rd," said Superintendent B.J. Meaney.

He noted that there will "be a couple different versions" of how students access online learning to accommodate the needs of families.

"We have to be mindful of those parents who still have to work," said Meaney. Typically, students will be able to join live online class sessions each school day. Teachers will record those sessions so students can access them later instead, if needed.

Online time commitments vary depending on grade level.

Elementary students' expectations will rise the older they are. That ranges from 30 minutes per day for preschool and kindergarten students to 120 minutes for fourth- and fifth-graders. The time online for middle and high school students is not to exceed 45 minutes per class, mirroring the time frame for in-person learning.

B.J. Meaney

Meaney
