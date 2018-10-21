JANESVILLE — A $6.45 million bid was approved Thursday by the Board of Education to expand Janesville Consolidated School.
Peters Construction of Waterloo, the lowest of two bidders, was awarded the project, which will add classrooms and a new gym. The company’s base bid was just under $6 million compared with $6.33 million for the other company.
Three alternates approved by the board added $455,317 to the total construction estimate. Those included reroofing the elementary school, replacing a boiler and improving air conditioning for the middle school.
A groundbreaking is planned Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on the east side of the campus, where construction will begin on the elementary wing. The public is invited.
“We’re excited about it,” said Meaney, of construction getting underway. “Anxious might be a better word. Work will begin immediately,” he added, with crews expected to arrive Oct. 29.
Construction bids were below estimates.
“With alternates, we thought we were going to be right around that $7 million (amount),” said Meaney. There will be additional costs for expenses like architectural fees, but the total project price at this point is undetermined.
“We’re not certain yet,” said Meaney. “We have some things that are yet to be determined. The board is considering all their options.”
In April, the board approved the sale of $8.38 million in bonds for the project. School district voters in February approved an $8.6 million bond issue referendum.
Meaney noted the lower amount was sold because the district’s property valuation went down slightly for the current fiscal year. The district proposed raising its tax levy up to $4.05 per $1,000 of taxable value to repay the bonds over 20 years. Since that rate is the legal limit, the total amount of bonds sold had to be reduced to ensure funding would be available for the repayment.
Officials proposed expanding the school to deal with growing students enrollment during the past decade. Three new classrooms will be added in both the middle and high school areas along with expansion of the band room. Four elementary and two preschool classrooms will be added.
A new corridor and varsity locker rooms will be part of the gym addition. Around the new preschool rooms, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access to the cafeteria will be created. Two small elementary classrooms will be renovated into restrooms.
Meaney said the elementary wing is scheduled to be completed by mid-August, ahead of the start of school next fall. The remainder is scheduled to be completed by January 2020, by the time students return from winter break that year.
