UPDATE: Janesville requests online learning waiver after COVID-19 concerns close school

According to state guidelines, an absence rate above 10% can trigger a move to online learning for two weeks if the county a school district is in has a test positivity rate above 15%. The 14-day positivity rate is currently 27.5% for Bremer County and 24.9% for Black Hawk County. Janesville's attendance boundaries include portions of both counties.

Janesville School has had nine positive COVID-19 tests among staff and students this fall and Meaney said "about half of those are active cases."

Roughly 20 people were absent because they had tested positive or had one or two major COVID-19 symptoms. The other approximately 40 people were absent because they had been directly exposed to someone who was positive.

"The time has come," said Meaney, of closing the school in response to the virus. "It's here and it's sort of taken over our building."

He showed board members the proposal for elementary school students' time online with their teachers if the district moves to virtual learning. Teachers would record sessions with their students from school.