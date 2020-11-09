UPDATE: Janesville requests online learning waiver after COVID-19 concerns close school

JANESVILLE — Janesville Consolidated School officials are seeking to move classes temporarily online following a critical mass of COVID-19 related absences.
Students were sent home from school early Monday and the district announced it will not reopen until after Wednesday. More than 60 students were absent when the day started or were excused from classes prior to the early dismissal. Absences at the school have been growing for the past two weeks.
Superintendent B.J. Meaney told the Board of Education Monday night the numbers had exceeded 60 even though a few people were just coming out of a 14-day quarantine. "The number's going the wrong direction," he noted.
He submitted a waiver request to the state in the morning asking to move all students online for two weeks. A response is expected from the Iowa Department of Education 24 to 48 hours after the request was received.
"We've tried to front load and prepare parents for this day," Meaney said during an interview earlier in the day. "It just got to that point that it felt not safe to have 470 kids together in one location even with masks and all the other mitigation strategies."
An initial count of absences Monday morning showed 59 of them were for coronavirus symptoms, possible exposure to COVID-19 or quarantining – a 12.8% absence rate.
According to state guidelines, an absence rate above 10% can trigger a move to online learning for two weeks if the county a school district is in has a test positivity rate above 15%. The 14-day positivity rate is currently 27.5% for Bremer County and 24.9% for Black Hawk County. Janesville's attendance boundaries include portions of both counties.
Janesville School has had nine positive COVID-19 tests among staff and students this fall and Meaney said "about half of those are active cases."
Roughly 20 people were absent because they had tested positive or had one or two major COVID-19 symptoms. The other approximately 40 people were absent because they had been directly exposed to someone who was positive.
Support Local Journalism
"The time has come," said Meaney, of closing the school in response to the virus. "It's here and it's sort of taken over our building."
He showed board members the proposal for elementary school students' time online with their teachers if the district moves to virtual learning. Teachers would record sessions with their students from school.
The plan includes progressively more time by grade level, starting at up to 30 minutes total per day for preschool and kindergarten students and rising to 120 minutes for fourth- and fifth-graders. Time online would be evenly divided between three content areas. The time in classes would further grow for middle and high school students.
"We have asked the teachers to review (the proposal) tonight for feedback tomorrow," Meaney told the board. Officials are working to get hotspot devices for families who don't have internet access.
Regarding non-teaching staff, he proposed keeping them on the payroll during any shutdown of the school building.
"We paid them in March, April and May and I think it's in our best interest to pay them however long this lasts," said Meaney.
A district administrators meeting will be held Tuesday morning during which he said there will be a "more detailed discussion of what this would look like if we do have to go to 14 days" of online learning.
Currently, the district has 25 students fully learning online after their parents chose to keep them at home this fall.
Photos: Janesville Vs. Don Bosco Quarterfinal Football
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.