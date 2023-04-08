COURIER STAFF REPORT
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Education Association, in partnership with the Cedar Falls High School Fishing Team, was awarded a $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) to support the fishing team’s travel equipment needs.
“Educators in public schools across the state volunteer their time and energy in projects outside the scope of a workday and we know how much this extra work helps to strengthen and support local communities. We are proud of their work and know many students, families and communities are positively impacted in myriad ways,” said ISEA President Mike Beranek.
The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects related to its members. Established in the 2021-22 school year, the Cedar Falls Fishing Team offers high school students’ access to fishing competition with other high school anglers.
“We are proud to partner with the Cedar Falls Education Association in supporting such a valuable program. Public school employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give ISEA members a boost for projects that help their students and communities grow and prosper. The Cedar Falls Education Association’s generosity and support are important in building a strong school community,” added Beranek.
Photos: Easter week traditions around the world
Devotees prepare before taking part during Palm Sunday in Zaragoza, northern Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
The Passion of Jesus is performed to crowds in Trafalgar Square, London, Friday, April 7, 2023 on Good Friday by actors from the Wintershall Players. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Aaron Chown
A nun helps Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich carrying a wooden cross in front of the Sacre-Coeur basilica, during the Way of the Cross ceremony as part of Easter celebrations, Friday, April 7, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler
Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill releases a bird celebrating the Annunciation preceding the celebration of Orthodox Easter in front of the Annunciation Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Penitents of the "Dulce nombre de Jesus" brotherhood take part in the "Miserere" procession in Baena, southern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A Christian woman kisses a Jesus Christ cross as other wait during Good Friday service at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Members of the band practice prior to the procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Catholic faithfuls march carrying Palm fronds to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, April 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the beginning of the Holy Week leading to Easter. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Chilean illustrator Pepa Espinoza paints an Easter egg along with other artists as part of the performance "Easter Colors" organized by Parque Del Recuerdo cemetery in Santiago, Chile, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Easter Egg Roll decorations are on display in the East Colonnade of the White House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Washington. The annual Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
Pilgrims carry crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland, Britain, during the annual Christian Easter pilgrimage on Good Friday, Friday April 7, 2023. ( Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
Jane Barlow
Worshipper Jose Maria Segura sings a "saeta" as the Virgin Mary is carried out of the church during the procession of "El Cerro" brotherhood in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Devotes carries flowers before taking part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A decorative egg designed by a student from Pennsylvania is on display in the East Colonnade of the White House, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Washington. The annual Easter Egg Roll is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky
A portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin Mary, is carried by "costaleros" during a procession in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 2, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
The priest Antonio Bueno confesses to a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes" before starting the procession through the streets of Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
From top, Cardinals, Bishops, and clerics attend the Palm Sunday's mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Masked devotes take part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
A young boy holds a crucifix during a procession to mark Good Friday in Jammu, India, Friday, April 7, 2023. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Channi Anand
Ruben Enaje is nailed to the cross during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals April 7, 2023, in the village of San Pedro, Cutud, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. The real-life crucifixions, a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church, resumes in this farming village after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
Penitents from "La Candelaria" brotherhood walk across the Seville cathedral as they takes part in a procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Devotes known as "Las Manolas", hold candles while taking part in the Holy Monday procession in Logrono, northern Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
Members of the "Las Siete Palabras" brotherhood place the "Cristo de la agonía" as part of the preparation for a Holy Week procession in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Penitents of "Los Estudiantes" brotherhood gather in one of the courtyards of the University of Seville before starting the procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A penitent of "Santa Genoveva" brotherhood holds a baby as they watch at the Virgin Mary before taking part in a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A " Costalero" from the " La Vera Cruz" brotherhood prepares to carry over his back the portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin de La Vera Cruz, in a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Laura Leon)
Laura Leon
Priest Antonio Bueno confesses Rocio Molina, a penitent of the brotherhood of "Los Estudiantes", before starting the procession through the streets of Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood carry a wooden image representing Jesus Christ as they take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A baby dressed as a penitent sleeps before the start of the "Hermandad de Jesús en su tercera caída" procession during Spain's Holy Week in Zamora, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Worshippers watch as the Virgin Mary is carried out of the church during the procession of "El Cerro" brotherhood in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from "La Redencion" brotherhood carry a portable dais platform which supports a statue of the Virgin Mary during a procession in Seville, Spain, Monday, April 3, 2023. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Penitents from the 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain, early Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Millions of Spaniards take to the road in the days leading up to Easter, traveling to see family or for a holiday break. For many, seeing traditional processions with painted religious icons that can weigh over a ton is a cathartic annual ritual, a time to reflect on past sorrows and current ills. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Christians reenact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, Friday, April 7, 2023. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A.
Christians pause along the Via Dolorosa, a route that is believed to be the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion, on Good Friday in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Maya Alleruzzo
Pope Francis watch the procession of cardinals as he prepares to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis blesses chrism oil contained in a jar during a Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
