CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Education Association, in partnership with the Cedar Falls High School Fishing Team, was awarded a $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) to support the fishing team’s travel equipment needs.

“Educators in public schools across the state volunteer their time and energy in projects outside the scope of a workday and we know how much this extra work helps to strengthen and support local communities. We are proud of their work and know many students, families and communities are positively impacted in myriad ways,” said ISEA President Mike Beranek.

The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects related to its members. Established in the 2021-22 school year, the Cedar Falls Fishing Team offers high school students’ access to fishing competition with other high school anglers.

“We are proud to partner with the Cedar Falls Education Association in supporting such a valuable program. Public school employees work hard building foundations for deeper relationships with students, families, and communities; ISEA’s Community Outreach Grants give ISEA members a boost for projects that help their students and communities grow and prosper. The Cedar Falls Education Association’s generosity and support are important in building a strong school community,” added Beranek.

