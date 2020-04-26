Iowa's universities plan to bring back students in fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa's three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that would look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal health guidelines as they develop plans to bring thousands of students back to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Northern Iowa University.

Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman told the Des Moines Register that specific plans for the fall semester will be shared as they are developed.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is beginning to ease some coronavirus restrictions even though COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa. State health officials said Sunday that the number of confirmed cases in Iowa had increased by 384, to 5,476, and the number of deaths had increased by 6, to 118. A day earlier, 648 new cases were reported in the state.

The actual number of infections in the state is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the school is taking a cautious approach to planning for the fall.