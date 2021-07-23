Iowa's plans for using latest round of federal stimulus funds approved by Department of Education

DES MOINES — Iowa's plans to the use the latest round of federal stimulus funds for kindergarten through 12th grade schools have been approved.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it was distributing $258 million, the remainder of the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief with the approval of its plans. Iowa was allocated a total of $775 million, the rest of which was received earlier this year. That money is part of the third round of ESSER dollars, approved in the American Rescue Plan.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education distributed two-thirds of American Rescue Plan ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states is being made available once their plans are approved. Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, and New Mexico also got their plans approved Thursday with 11 other states and the District of Columbia receiving approval earlier this month.

The state’s plan details how Iowa is using and intends to use the money to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

