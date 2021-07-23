Iowa's plans for using latest round of federal stimulus funds approved by Department of Education

DES MOINES — Iowa's plans to the use the latest round of federal stimulus funds for kindergarten through 12th grade schools have been approved.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it was distributing $258 million, the remainder of the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief with the approval of its plans. Iowa was allocated a total of $775 million, the rest of which was received earlier this year. That money is part of the third round of ESSER dollars, approved in the American Rescue Plan.
Earlier this year, the Department of Education distributed two-thirds of American Rescue Plan ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states is being made available once their plans are approved. Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, and New Mexico also got their plans approved Thursday with 11 other states and the District of Columbia receiving approval earlier this month.
The state’s plan details how Iowa is using and intends to use the money to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Education will support school districts to implement evidence-based interventions and practices addressing accelerated learning, summer school programming, and comprehensive after-school programs that integrate before- and after-school programs and wraparound care. It will train and provide coaching through a statewide implementation network. In addition, curated lists of evidence-based interventions and practices will be provided from reviewed organizations.
Ann Lebo, the state's Department of Education director, in a news release called the funding “essential to supporting our continued work to accelerate learning" and providing a framework for "social-emotional-behavioral health supports ... to students in Iowa. We are looking forward to assisting (local school districts) to use the money for implementation of evidence-based practices for the benefit of all students.”
School districts need to submit their use of funds plans to the state Department of Education by Aug. 23.
“It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the news release. "The state plans that have been submitted to the department lay the groundwork for the ways in which an unprecedented infusion of federal resources will be used to address the urgent needs of America’s children and build back better.”