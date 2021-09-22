Iowans post top passing rate on test given for high school equivalency

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the department, the HiSET has served as the state-approved test since 2014. The exam measures the knowledge and proficiency equivalent to those of an Iowa high school graduate. Passing the HiSET exam is one possible path for Iowans to earn a high school equivalency diploma.

Iowa law allows state providers to offer alternative pathways for students to demonstrate competency that would lead to the issuance of high school equivalency diplomas by the state Education Department. In addition to passing the state-approved exam, providers may offer high school equivalency diplomas based on the attainment of high school credit, postsecondary degree or foreign postsecondary degree.

Department officials noted that opportunities to earn a high school equivalency diploma play an important role in helping build Iowa’s talent pipeline for the careers of today and tomorrow — a key element of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative that calls for 70% of Iowans having education or training beyond high school by 2025.

The exam, which is offered both online and in written formats, has five subtests: reading, writing/essay, social studies, science and math. The cost to take all five subject area tests currently is $53.75. The cost to take a single-subject test is $10.75.