CEDAR FALLS — After a successful inaugural event in 2022, the Iowa Waste Reduction Center is partnering with the Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency to hold the second annual Energy Trends Workshop.
The event will take place from 8:30 am to 4 p.m. May 4 at the West Des Moines Marriott located at 1250 Jordan Creek Parkway.
With the need for residents and businesses to reduce their use of fossil fuels sooner rather than later, this one-day workshop focuses on current and future energy trends in Iowa. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and network with energy experts, consultants, industry professionals and government agencies with the goal of elevating the energy conversation in Iowa.
"Past attendees have noted they really enjoyed this event," Dan Nickey, IWRC associate director, said in a news release. "We've received a lot of positive feedback to connect and share additional ideas and information."
The event will open with keynote speaker Robert Bryce, who is the host of the “Power Hungry Podcast” and has been writing about energy, power, innovation and politics for more than 30 years. The author, journalist and film producer will present on “Renewable dreams, hydrocarbon realities and the real fuels of the future.” Breakout sessions will occur throughout the day.
Event registration is currently open online at iwrc.uni.edu/iowa-energy-efficiency/workshop. Tickets are $75 per person. IAEE members receive discounted tickets at $60 per person.
If cost is a barrier to attendance, scholarships are available on a case-by-case basis. Contact Dan Nickey at daniel.nickey@uni.edu for more information.
The IWRC has provided environmental services, including technical assistance and industry training, as well as research and development, for over 30 years. The IWRC is a part of the University of Northern Iowa's Business and Community Services, which builds a better Iowa through hands‐on technical assistance for economic and business development, entrepreneurship, environmental improvement and enhanced sustainability. For more information, go online to iwrc.uni.edu.
