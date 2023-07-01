WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students across Iowa for the 2023-24 academic year.

Two scholarships for $2,000 were awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 was awarded in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members who are high school seniors enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

The credit union updated its scholarship program last year to increase the number of recipients from four students to seven and add a category for technical and trade students. The change increased overall scholarship funding from $8,000 to $14,000 annually.

Applicants submitted a 500-word essay about educating themselves on personal finance and money management. Essays from ArtShare Scholarship applicants detailed plans for their future in the arts. A panel of Veridian employees reviewed the applications and selected the following recipients:

Incoming freshman Levi Manning, Waukee, attending Iowa State University.

Incoming freshman Nicholas Barber, Waverly, attending Iowa State University.

Undergraduate Emily Ball, Des Moines, attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Undergraduate Avery Forde, Denver, attending University of Iowa.

Technical/trade student Ryan Carolus, Vinton, attending Hawkeye Community College.

Technical/trade student Ryan Reifenstahl, Dysart, attending Hawkeye Community College.

ArtShare student Olivia Eckerman, Waverly, attending Iowa State University.

Veridian member and Cedar Falls resident Sophia Woods also received $3,000 from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s 2023 Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship. Details about Veridian scholarships, including the next funding cycle, are available at veridiancu.org/scholarships.

