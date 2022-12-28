Iowa schools approve IHSAA classification changes, proposal going to state board

Melody's memorable stories from 2022

It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”

When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.

These are the stories that are closest to my heart.

University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.

Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.

Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.

In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.

What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.