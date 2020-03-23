Iowa’s regent universities establish student emergency assistance funds

DES MOINES - Iowa’s regent universities have established emergency funds to support students who may be adversely affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa launched the funds to help students address their most urgent needs as they quickly transition from living and learning on campus to online instruction.

Alumni, fans and friends of the state’s universities who are interested in supporting students can donate to one or more of the funds, which will help students with issues such as housing and food insecurity, travel expenses, technology expenses for online learning, and other financial challenges.

Iowa’s public universities made the move to virtual instruction upon recommendation from the Board of Regents, State of Iowa, and are restricting residency on campuses in an effort to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19.

Funds can be found at:

ISU Cyclone Strong Fund: fundisu.foundation.iastate.edu/cyclonestrong