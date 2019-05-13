CEDAR RAPIDS — Some students graduating from an Iowa college or university this month will have to pay off debts that could be close to $100,000.
Other loans facing college students are far lower and a lot of students have avoided debt. But for many, taking out loans remains necessary in order to go to college, an IowaWatch College Media journalism project showed.
“I don’t wanna’ be in debt, but I made the decision to come to school and I think for most students, when they make that decision, it’s kind of already married to the decision to take student loans as well,” said Nick Hodges, finishing his senior year in communication studies and writing at Coe College.
Hodges, 28, from Crawfordsville, Ind., was one of several students interviewed at eight Iowa college campuses this spring for the IowaWatch project.
Brady Tobin, who just finished his senior year in math education at Cornell College, a private not-for-profit university, said he will leave the Mount Vernon college with nearly $100,000 debt.
“I come from a middle-class family home and we did not have enough money to flat-out pay for my education so we need my parents to take out some more loans in order to pay for college,” said Tobin, 22, of Erie, Colo.
Average debt for Cornell College graduates was $34,130 in 2017, the most recent year reported to the Iowa College Student Aid Commission.
Yearly tuition at Cornell College will be $43,550 for the 2019-20 academic year, nearly twice that of a nonresident student at Iowa’s three state universities. Tuition at the University of Northern Iowa was $8,938 for Iowa residents and $19,480 for non-residents in the 2018-19 school year, and nearly 70% of UNI graduates had debt upon graduation in 2017.
Resident undergraduate tuition at Iowa State University ranged from $7,740 to $8,237, depending on the major. Nonresident tuition at ISU ran from $22,144 and to as high as $22,678, depending on the major, for the 2018-19 academic year.
“I don’t have any rich family members that would help me, so that was the only option if I wanted to continue my school,” said Marissa Jerinnie, 21, who is finishing her sophomore year at ISU, about taking out loans that she anticipates will leave her $30,000 to $40,000 in debt when she graduates.
Complete debt data for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years don’t exist yet, but students graduating from not-for-profit, four-year universities in Iowa faced an average of $30,595 in student loan debt in 2017, according to the Iowa College Aid Commission.
This number is nearly as high as the median per capita income of $30,865 in Iowa in 2017, according to the Iowa Data Center.
Average debt carried by students graduating from a private, not-for-profit university in Iowa was $33,878 for the same year. The average when graduating from the University of Iowa, ISU and the University of Northern Iowa, run by the state’s Board of Regents, was $27,313 in 2017, according to the Iowa College Aid Commission. That was a decrease from the average of $27,575 in 2016.
But the average debt for students graduating from private, not-for-profit universities has increased steadily each year from 2013 through 2017, resulting in a 7% total increase in that time.
While tuition differed between private and public institutions in Iowa, the reasons for borrowing for college were the same at campuses where IowaWatch spoke with students: The cost was too high for students and their families to pay out of pocket.
“I didn’t have access to that large sum of money upfront, and that was the main motivator for borrowing the amount of money per semester,” said Madelyn Orton, 21, of West Point, who is finishing her junior year in English and communications at Mount Mercy University.
Orton said she only spent money from loans on books and tuition. Still, Orton said she will have an estimated $25,000 in student loan debt upon graduation.
Jerinnie, of Minneapolis, grew up in a single-parent household, she said, She said ISU was one of her top choices when picking a college but paying out-of-state tuition has become so burdensome she is transferring to a school in her home state of Minnesota.
“I know if I did go to a community college or school in Minnesota ... I wouldn’t be in as much debt as I am right now,” Jerinnie said. “But, I don’t regret it (going to Iowa State) because I also did want to get away from home to just kind of be on my own and so it did teach me a lot.”
While the average debt on graduation at ISU was lower than the average at private schools in Iowa, the number still sat at $27,643, as of 2017. An IowaWatch survey of Iowa State students done with the Iowa State Daily showed anecdotally that seven of every 10 among the 136 responding had debt related to being in college.
Peyton Gries, 23, of Cedar Rapids and graduating this month in enterprise leadership and the University of Iowa, said she has $42,300 in student loan debt.
Her original major, human physiology, was demanding so she put off getting a job her freshman and sophomore year to focus on school, she said. Gries worked two jobs after changing her major, which has helped. However, “I wish that I’d been more adamant about getting a job freshman and sophomore year,” she said.
Average debt for graduating seniors was $28,405 at the University of Iowa in 2017. In-state tuition at Iowa was $9,492 for the 2018-19 academic year, and $31,458 for out-of-state tuition.
The following student journalists contributed to this Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism report: Lauren Wade and Molly Hunter, University of Iowa; Matthew McDermott, Cornell College; Lily Bohlke, Grinnell College; Omar Alcorta, Guy Tannenbaum, Cooper Maahs, Allyssa Ertz, Iran Carlos, Tyler Brunner, Tanner Frost, Job Saunders, all of Buena Vista University; Logan Schroeder, Mount Mercy University; Claudia Chiappa and Antonio Perez, Coe College; and Oliden Herrera, St. Ambrose University. Read more at www.IowaWatch.org.
