Iowa regents approve 4.25% tuition hike for fall

AMES — State resident undergraduates headed to any of Iowa’s three public universities this fall will pay 4.25% more than students did last year after the Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved tuition increases across their campuses.

At Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, the 4.25% hike applies to all students – including resident and non-resident graduate and undergraduate students.

The University of Iowa is imposing the same 4.25% increase to all its resident students – amounting to a $355 bump for undergraduates and a $443 hike for graduate students. But rather than applying the same percentage increase to non-residents at both levels, the UI is making even the dollar increase for students from outside Iowa – amounting to a 1.2% increase for non-resident undergrads and 1.5% increase for non-resident grad students.

For students in costlier programs, the campuses have applied varying tuition rates across all levels – amounting to some bigger percent and dollar increases, like $2,000- to $3,000-plus hikes for some UI dentistry students.

The tuition increases – which the board said were compelled by weaker-than-requested funding increases from the Iowa Legislature – will amount to meaningful revenue bumps for the UI and ISU, when paired with enrollment projections, according to fiscal 2023 budget documents the board approved Wednesday.

The UI expects its tuition revenue to increase $20.1 million, or 4.3%, this year “with the expected tuition increases and enrollment changes.” ISU is looking at a $21.8 million bump in tuition revenue, 4.8% above last year, due – like the UI – to rate hikes and enrollment projections.

The UI projected tuition revenue increase is its biggest since at least 2017. ISU’s projected increase is its largest since 2018 – having budgeted for a $26 million tuition revenue bump in 2017.

UNI, unlike the UI and ISU, this year is expecting a drop in tuition revenue – despite its rate increases – possibly hinting at its enrollment projections, which have not been made public yet.

“With the projected enrollment and the proposed tuition rates, FY 2023 tuition revenues are $2.9 million less than the previous year’s budget,” according to regent documents.

Including this year, UNI has projected declining tuition revenue for five straight years – with its last increase coming in 2017, when it budgeted for a $2.6 million increase.

The campuses report heavy reliance on tuition revenue for their general operations.

The UI reports tuition comprises 63% of its $768 million general university revenue budget, with 28% coming from state appropriations. Tuition income accounts for 71% of ISU’s $674.8 million general university revenue, with 26% coming from the state.

UNI, conversely, reports 59% of its general operating revenue comes from state appropriations – with tuition accounting for 40% of budgeted revenue.

With the base tuition increases approved Wednesday, resident undergraduates will pay $8,711 at the UI; $8,678 at ISU; and $8,111 at UNI.

Combined with new fee and room and board rate increases, the total cost of attendance for resident undergraduates this coming year is estimated at $26,686 at UI; $23,471 at ISU; and $21,988 at UNI.