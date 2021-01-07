Iowa Legislature to consider ‘parental choice’ in requiring in-person learning

Gov. Kim Reynolds is pushing for legislation requiring all school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option.

At a news conference last month, Reynolds indicated schools could be required to offer face-to-face instruction.

The governor cited studies showing the virus does not spread as rapidly among school-aged children as it does among adults, and she expressed concern that students who are learning remotely could fall behind.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said whatever the Legislature decides this year needs to revolve around parental choice.

“We have a lot of school districts that not only aren’t in-person, which that’s one thing, but they don’t even take the advice of the parents of the school,” he said. “And I feel like the students and the parents have been lost in this entire conversation.

“We have higher-than-ever failing grades. We have school districts, in my opinion, that have really made no attempt to return to learn in-person.”

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said this is another example of Reynolds putting politics before science.