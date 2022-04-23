Iowa education chief visits West High to learn about success with alternative teacher's license

WATERLOO — Two years ago, Jessica Levai-Baird was thinking of a career change after more than 20 years as an engineer at John Deere.

She began looking at opportunities in education, where her background would be an asset in the classroom for a variety of subjects.

"I really wanted to encourage more women to go into STEM fields," said Levai-Baird, referring to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. She acted on her interest in pursuing a teaching career when John Deere offered a voluntary separation option in 2020.

Sally Roos earned a college degree and then taught English in South Korea. Later, she got a master's degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages while working with foreign students in a job at the University of Northern Iowa.

"After I finished my TESOL masters, I started teaching as well," said Roos. She taught at the university for six years, but was interested in working with younger students.

Both are teacher interns at West High School on the verge of finishing a two-year alternative licensing program collaboratively provided by Iowa's three public universities. Levai-Baird teaches algebra 2 and Roos has been teaching English classes.

"I was already a teacher, but I grew so much through the program," said Roos.

The women and Jackson McNally, a West High building substitute enrolled in his first year of the program, met Friday with Department of Education Director Ann Lebo about the Regents Alternative Pathway to Iowa Licensure. Several program staff members from UNI and the University of Iowa were also part of the conversation.

Next fall, Principal Andy Miehe said the school's seventh R.A.P.I.L. intern will start teaching at West. After completing that year of training, all have so far stayed on at the school. One is leaving in the fall to return to a job outside of education.

People who already have at least a bachelor's degree can qualify for the program, which starts with a year of coursework. As part of the six classes students complete in the first year, there are 15 hours of observation and 50 hours of field experience in classrooms. Placement at a school and the year-long internship follows. Once the internship and required testing are completed, they can then apply for an initial Iowa teaching license.

Coordinator Amy Mayer said the program, created in 2010, will reach 200 teachers licensed when the group that Roos and Levai-Baird are in finishes up this spring. McNally and 42 others are currently part of a group in their first year.

So far, 35 people have applied to be a part of the next group, which has a May 1 deadline. Students can now get training and endorsements for secondary school classrooms. The new group will also be able to get K-12 endorsements for English as a second language, art, music, physical education and health.

"I would say overall we see a real level of maturity," said Mayer, because of the experience program participants already have. "It's someone who can step into a school and bring that foundation."

Levai-Baird added that can enrich what they offer students in the classroom.

"The biggest thing is to share real-world applications," she said – admitting, though, that there are some cases where that may be challenging. "You know, I never had to factor polynomials as an engineer." Still, algebraic equations could be important in some jobs.

Over the last three to four years, Mayer noted 85% of program participants have continued teaching in the same school where they interned. That is an important benefit to Miehe.

"For me, every spring in the hiring season, I would rather be bored to tears than be really, really busy," he said.

Lebo praised the alternative license and was impressed with West High and Waterloo Community Schools' use of it to place teachers.

She noted that it brings educators with "different experiences" into the classroom. For those thinking of a career change, "the R.A.P.I.L. is a great way to connect people in business" to the teaching profession.

"Waterloo is a great example of how they're investing in their people – and they're keeping them," she said. Lebo suggested it's offering future teachers a "great education" in a "great system." "And it's certainly great for Waterloo Schools."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.