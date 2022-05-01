Iowa Department of Education director keynote speaker at Hawkeye Community College commencement

CEDAR FALLS — Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo will be the keynote speaker Friday at Hawkeye Community College's commencement ceremony.

The 7 p.m. ceremony will be held at the University of Northern Iowa's McLeod Center, 2501 Hudson Road. The event recognizes fall 2021, spring 2022, and summer 2022 graduates.

Lebo was appointed director in March 2020. She previously served as executive director of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners and as the state's chief talent officer for the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Prior to her work at the state level, she was secondary principal in Grundy Center and an adjunct faculty member in education and leadership at Waldorf University. Lebo was an athletic coach and English instructor at the secondary and postsecondary levels for 17 years and worked in the private sector for five years. She also served on the statewide Teacher Leadership and Compensation Task Force in 2012 and was appointed to the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council in 2017.

Lebo holds doctorate and specialist degrees in educational administration, a master's degree in English language and literature, and bachelor's degrees in English education and speech communication.

A 1990 graduate of Grundy Center High School, Lebo is an advocate for rural revitalization and the importance Iowa's education system plays in community vitality. She currently resides in Grundy Center with her husband and three children who are all actively involved in their community.

Student speakers will be Aquonn Williams and Princilia Kiabanzawoko. No tickets are necessary to attend the graduation ceremony. Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch live online at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/graduation.

