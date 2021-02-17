 Skip to main content
Iowa Connections Academy opens enrollment for 2021-22 school year
ANITA — Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school, is now enrolling students for the 2021-22 year.

Available to students in grades K-12 across Iowa, the fully accredited online school is equipped with state-certified teachers who receive robust specialty training in teaching in the virtual environment.

The school currently serves approximately 850 students in kindergarten through grade 12. Many students have transitioned to Iowa Connections Academy because of the pandemic, seeking an established online learning program.

According to a news release, the school provides students with a complete education experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities so they’re prepared to succeed now and as they progress through college, career and life. Among its offerings are foreign languages, STEM courses and web design.

Iowa Connections Academy’s scheduling flexibility allows students to arrange their daily schedule at times that work best for the whole family and benefit their ability to learn. Teachers work one-on-one with students to develop customized learning programs that fits the specific needs of each child.

The open enrollment period continues through March 1 for grades one through 12 and through Sept. 1 for kindergarten. Interested families are encouraged to enroll their student during the open enrollment period, though some students may be eligible outside of that per good cause exemptions. For additional information about online education and enrollment, the school is hosting virtual events for families at connectionsacademy.com/iowa-online-school/learn-more/events.

For more information about Iowa Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, please go online to IowaConnectionsAcademy.com.

