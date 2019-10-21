WAVERLY — The Windsbacher Knabenchor (Windsbach Boys Choir) from Germany will perform at Wartburg College at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Wartburg Chapel.
The Reformation Sunday concert is part of the choir’s 12-day Midwest tour. The Wartburg Choir also will be featured during the concert. The concert is free and open to the public; freewill offerings will be taken to support the boys choir.
“In 2017 the Wartburg Choir had a wonderful opportunity to visit the famed Windsbacher Knabenchor in Windsbach, Germany, and share an informal performance with them. The Wartburg students were amazed by their beautiful tone and disciplined approach in performing some very challenging repertoire,” said Lee Nelson, Patricia R. Zahn endowed chair in choral conducting. “I would place them in the same category as the Vienna Boys Choir. It is a tremendous honor to host this world-class ensemble at Wartburg College. The audience can expect an unforgettable performance from these internationally acclaimed singers.”
The 50-voice choir, based in Windsbach, a town near Neuendettlesau, Germany, is considered one of the leading ensembles of its kind with a musical focus on sacred music and a repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to the modern day. The highly acclaimed choir has performed with several international ensembles, numerous CD recordings, TV and radio broadcasts, and frequent invitations to important festivals.
As a musical and cultural ambassador, the Windsbach Boys Choir travels regularly within Europe, as well as to Japan, North and South American, Israel, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and the People’s Republic of China.
