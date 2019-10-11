WATERLOO — Shuaib Meacham had “no idea” what he and fellow Hip Hop Literacy organizers were getting into when they and a few of their young performers were invited to the International Young People’s Concert Group in Hangzhou, China, last October.
But Meacham, one of Hip Hop Literacy’s co-founders, was excited to give the boys the opportunity to perform in an international location — and found they were welcomed with open arms.
“We were United States hip hop. They had never heard that before,” Meacham said. “Our kids were celebrities.”
While in China, Meacham met with organizers of the festival, which puts on events around the world — but had no event scheduled in the U.S.
That got him thinking: Why not bring an International Youth Performance Festival event to Waterloo?
“They wanted to come to the United States,” he said. “It was a matter of putting two and two together.”
Meacham and Hip Hop Literacy organizers will announce an effort to bring the International Youth Festival to Waterloo at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. The event will also focus on an effort to raise money for more Literacy students to attend another performance festival in China next year.
Meacham said he hopes to put on the festival in Waterloo sometime in the summer of 2021, giving him plenty of time to raise funds and invite international youth performance groups, as well as learn about organizing such a festival.
He’s already begun the process: A curator from the Hangzhou Leisure Festival, an annual event that last year hosted the International Young People’s Concert, visited the city this spring, and said Waterloo’s bridges and adjoining spaces along the Cedar River — like the Riverloop Amphitheater and Expo Plaza — would be ideal places to host the events.
“We’re thinking of starting small — five or so different groups from different countries to perform,” Meacham said. “We’ll get used to that and then see how it goes.”
Meacham said he’s had talks with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and colleagues of his at the University of Northern Iowa, and said he’s exploring whether UNI students in a class learning about organizing festivals could help in the effort.
Others looking to help the effort can contact Meacham at hiphopliteracy319@gmail.com, he said.
“We want to bring people in from all over the world,” Meacham said. “We think to bring that kind of exposure to Waterloo would be tremendous.”
And Waterloo would be an ideal place for the festival, Meacham insisted.
“As a Waterloo resident and someone who moved into this area, I hear all the negative things about this area. But my experience has been very different,” he said. “I have a strong desire to reflect the reputation of Waterloo as it really is, rather than the way people talk about it.
“Having an international festival that brings people together and empowers people could achieve that purpose.”
