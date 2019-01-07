CEDAR FALLS – Bruce Mack has been named interim vice president of University Advancement at the University of Northern Iowa.
Mack most recently served as director of Development for Regional Programs at University of Nevada, Reno. He also served as associate vice president for Development and Alumni Relations and associate executive director and secretary of the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation. Mack will assume his duties at UNI on Thursday.
While at the University of Nevada, Reno, Mack worked with the vice president for Development and Alumni Relations to successfully increase the university's annual fundraising results from $20-$25 million to $40-$60 million, managed a portfolio of prospective donors, developed the plans and coordinated work for the university's $500 million capital campaign and served on committees that successfully completed fundraising for multiple campus buildings.
Mack has a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from the University of Michigan, a master's in adult and continuing education and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Michigan State University. Before his time at the University of Nevada, Reno, Mack served numerous colleges and universities in advancement and development roles.
Mack replaces Lisa Baronio, who announced in December 2018 that she was leaving her role at UNI after nearly four years of service. UNI is conducting a nationwide search for the vice president of University Advancement.
