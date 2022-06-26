Interim principal named for Carver Academy

WATERLOO — Josh Payton has been named the interim principal for George Washington Carver Academy.

Currently the assistant principal at East High School, he has worked in the Waterloo Community Schools for 15 years. During the last nine years, Payton has been in his leadership position at East. He succeeds Sheena Canady, who accepted a position with the district in student services.

"I am excited and honored to be the next principal for George Washington Carver Academy," Payton said in a news release. "I'm committed to continuing to ensure all students have access to high-quality education. I look forward to working with the amazing students, staff, and community at George Washington Carver Academy."

"We are excited to add Josh Payton to the Carver team. He is a dedicated leader that has served in various capacities throughout his tenure with Waterloo Schools. Mr. Payton will bring great experience and passion to the position," said Jared Smith, Waterloo Schools' incoming superintendent.

Prior to his nine years as East's assistant principal, Payton served in an administrative role at Independence High School for two years and was a teacher with the Waterloo Schools for six years. Payton graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor's degree in education, followed by a special education Strategist 2 certificate also from Upper Iowa. Most recently, he earned an Educational Leadership K-12 Supervisor degree in 2014 from the University of Northern Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0