Infusion of federal aid gives $12 million boost to Waterloo Schools' cash reserves

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools' cash reserves ballooned this past year thanks to an infusion of federal dollars, a financial audit shows.

The Board of Education recently received and placed on file the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The district's unassigned general fund balance grew by about $11.77 million to $26.95 million during 2020-21. The unassigned general fund balance represents money available for emergencies and is often considered a measure of financial stability. Based on 2021 spending levels, those funds equal just over two months, or 18.9%, of expenditures.

Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools' chief financial officer, told the board "one of the big things that changed" from the previous fiscal year was the amount of federal revenues received by the district.

Three rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic brought it $52.31 million in aid. The last two rounds responsible for the bulk of the money occurred during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

"We've always been around $10 million-$12 million for federal funds (annually). But then when ESSER money kicked in, we saw a pretty big jump," he said.

"Our federal revenue because of ESSER went up over $12 million and the expenditures stayed relatively the same." Expenses were "about $3 million higher ... than the year before," Coughlin explained.

"So that's why you see the revenue over the expenditures in '21. There was a difference of a positive $10 million," he said. General fund revenues were $152.58 million with expenditures of $142.31 million.

On a different matter, the audit showed an increase in Waterloo Schools’ long-term liabilities of revenue bonds and premiums as well as compensated absences, going from $71.54 million to $92.15 million.

That increase is almost entirely due to construction financing of the new Lowell Elementary School, which opened to students on Monday. In October 2020, the board approved issuing $22.6 million in 1% sales tax revenue bonds for the project. Those bonds will be repaid with proceeds from the district's portion of the statewide sales tax for schools.

Regarding other debt obligations, the district’s net pension liability grew from $60.36 million to $72.29 million. Liability for other post-employment benefits increased from $11.55 million to $12.53 million.

School districts are required to have an audit conducted by a third party each year to ensure they fairly state their financial position. Auditors also point out potential violations of Iowa law or significant deficiencies in accounting procedures. BerganKDV of St. Cloud, Minn., completed the district’s audit.

The report found no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under government auditing standards.

"An unmodified opinion is the best opinion an auditor can issue," said Coughlin. "So, it means that all of the reports and schedules and narrative and the financial statements are all presented fairly. That if anybody looks at it, studies it ... it is a fair representation of the financial condition of the district."

Board member Sue Flynn, who is on the district's finance committee added, "We were very happy with the way the audit turned out and the lack of findings and the collaboration of our staff in getting information to the auditors."

Auditors did find minor concerns with certified enrollment data and fixed asset representations that have been corrected.

"We were off by two kids," Coughlin said, on enrollment. "By state rules, the auditors have to put in any discrepancy, any correction on enrollment. So that's why you see it even when it's a tiny little number out of almost 11,000 kids."

The fixed asset issue related to demolition of the old Lowell school. The building and any additions are each considered a separate asset and Coughlin said the value of one was "not taken off the books" when torn down.

