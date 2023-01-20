Independence Schools' superintendent to retire after board approves agreement

INDEPENDENCE — The Board of Education unanimously approved an agreement with Independence Community Schools’ Superintendent Russell Reiter for early retirement effective June 30, Finance Director and Board Secretary Laura Morine confirmed.

The board met in closed session Wednesday prior to considering the application during a special meeting that allows the superintendent of the last five years to be paid for unused vacation days as part of his three-year rolling contract.

“I’m at that point in my life, and the opportunity was available, so I decided to take it,” said Reiter, 59, in a telephone interview.

“I feel I’ve been able to make a difference in the lives of a lot of students and work with some great staff and administration over the years.”

In particular, he’s taken pride in the “financial stability” of the district as well as the building projects undertaken, especially at East and West elementary schools.

“I’m excited and proud of our academic improvements and the administrative team we’ve assembled,” he added.

Reiter’s been superintendent since 2018 but his career in education spans 37 years – 17 as the head of a school district. He was the Oskaloosa Community School District superintendent the previous eight years.

Additionally, the board approved a $12,484 agreement with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct a search for Reiter’s replacement.

Officials said the board hopes it can hire the next superintendent by the end of March and that no interim administrator will be needed.

Board leadership did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Thursday.

The Independence Community School District has a $24.4 million budget and has three schools – East Elementary School, West Elementary School and the Junior Senior High School. Its approximate enrollment is 1,397 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, per its latest school performance profile.

The district runs the Early Childhood Center, as well.

