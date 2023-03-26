INDEPENDENCE — The next Independence Community School District superintendent will arrive with experience in the second-largest district in Iowa.

The district announced Thursday the selection of Cynthia Phillips for the position. Trent Grundmeyer, whose firm led the search process, confirmed Phillips is the executive director of high school education in the Cedar Rapids Community School District and also a member of the Benton Community Schools’ Board of Education.

She’ll officially begin July 1 and replace Superintendent Russell Reiter, who’s retiring after five years with the district and a 37-year career in education.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Independence Community School District,” said Phillips in a news release. “I was truly impressed with the district and community. I look forward to working with the students, staff, families, and community members of the district to move its mission forward in educating people to be lifelong leaders and respectful, responsible citizens.”

Phillips began her career as an educator in 1998. She has been in her current role since 2019. Previously, she served as principal of North Polk High School in Alleman and AHSTW High School in Avoca.

She was among 18 people who applied for the job after the Independence Board of Education began its search in January. Close to half were given the opportunity to go through an initial screening interview with the board. Phillips and two other finalists were chosen and interviewed Tuesday before she was offered the job.

Ben Petty, superintendent of the BCLUW Community Schools, and Erik Smith, shared superintendent of the AGWSR and Gladbrook-Reinbeck community school districts were the other finalists.

“Independence had a very strong pool of candidates and it shows that the district is an attractive place to be. It’s seen growth and has really great facilities,” said Grundmeyer. “The board was unanimous in the end on its decision and we think Cynthia will really serve the district well.”

Phillips was offered a three-year contract. Her exact salary was not immediately available, although a job listing had the pay range at $160,000 to $180,000.

The Independence district has a $24.4 million budget and three schools – East and West elementaries and the Junior Senior High School. Its approximate enrollment is 1,400 kindergarten through 12th-grade students, per its latest school performance profile. The district runs the Early Childhood Center, as well.