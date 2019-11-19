INDEPENDENCE — Independence High School’s band capped its competitive marching season Friday with a performance at the Bands of America Grand National Championships.
Director David Lang said the band finished with an outstanding performance during the event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Students earned a score of 70.775 and placed eighth out of the 22 bands in Class A, the smallest of four classes at the contest for schools with less than 900 students in 10th through 12th grades.
Independence performed in five marching competitions this fall, including the inaugural Bands of America Iowa regional championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. This was its second year at Grand Nationals.
“The band had their best performance of the season,” said Lang. “I was proud of how they competed in this prestigious competition with some of the finest bands in the country. Thank you to the students for their hard work and dedication and to the parents, volunteers, and school district for supporting us throughout the season.”
Independence was one of more than 90 schools from 19 states that took part in the competition last Thursday and Friday. Davenport Central High School was the other Iowa marching band in the competition.
Winners in each class advanced to the semi-finals Saturday with the 12 top scorers competing in the finals that evening. Neither Independence nor Davenport Central participated in the semi-finals or finals.
The 90-member Independence band’s show this year was “Rise,” featuring the songs “Inferno” by Robert W. Smith, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “The Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky.
