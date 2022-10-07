 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Independence High School announces registered apprenticeship partnership

Katie Finnegan.jpg

Pictured from left to right: Independence Fareway Market Manager Abby Wiley, Independence High School junior Katie Finnegan, Independence Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor Michael Haden.

 Courtesy of Fareway Stores, Inc.

INDEPENDENCE — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores, Inc. joined together to announce the first Independence-based high school registered apprenticeship in meat cutting.

The model for the meat cutting registered apprenticeship program allows for a student to complete all or a part of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School makes the program available to high schools across the state. 

“The Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Independence partnership creates a comprehensive, community-based, collaborative learning environment that helps all students find their passion through work-based learning,” director of innovative learning for Boone Community School District, Jill Janes, said in a news release. “We’ve partnered with Fareway to create a one-of-a-kind apprenticeship in meat cutting. Our apprentices will be able to gain job-specific culinary skills, and build core skills in communication, collaboration, and professionalism.

"Not only is this apprenticeship program available to serve students in Independence, but this is a scalable program, available throughout the state of Iowa, in any community where a Fareway is located.”

Independence High School junior Katie Finnegan is the first student to sign-up for the program. She will begin her apprenticeship at the Fareway in Independence. 

