In-person Waterloo Schools Foundation breakfast returns Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Schools Foundation will hold its Sparking Academic Excellence Breakfast on Thursday after a two-year hiatus from the in-person event.

It’s taking place from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza with the theme of “My Wish.”

East High School alum Rona Berinobis, vice president of corporate social responsibility and organizational development for Athene USA, is the keynote speaker. Waterloo Community Schools Superintendent Jane Lindaman will give a “State of the District” address. Attendees will also hear music performed by West High students and see displays created by students and staff from all 20 district schools.

“We’re expecting over 300 people to be there that morning,” said Hannah Luce, the foundation’s executive director.

Berinobis, of Des Moines, is a 1979 East graduate. In her job, she leads Athene’s foundation, community relations, talent development and employee engagement initiatives. She has also volunteered with a number of community organizations and is currently board secretary for Urban Dreams, which provides a wide range of human service programs that break down barriers for underserved and underrepresented populations.

The breakfast was last held in 2019. It was initially postponed the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then the foundation hosted a virtual fundraising event in October 2020.

Luce noted that the foundation is already in the midst of a fundraising campaign that in the past has been kicked off with the breakfast. In an effort to make its funding more sustainable, she said the organization has “transitioned breakfast sponsorships to annual sponsorships” and is working raise record amounts this year.

“Our funds have been coming in strong and our community supporters have just been so faithful throughout the past three years,” said Luce. “They still truly value the Waterloo Schools.”

Platinum annual sponsors this year are Farmers State Bank, Locke Funeral Home, GreenState Credit Union and Amy Wienands Real Estate.

The breakfast will not include awarding grants to teachers, as it has in the past.

“Unfortunately, our innovative learning grants are currently on pause,” said Luce, but efforts to find “unique ways” to support the district have continued. “Since our 2020 virtual breakfast, we’ve gifted over $500,000 into the schools.”

Included in that is funding $125,000 for COVID-19 relief, $15,000 for staff appreciation, 77 teacher licenses, a book vending machine, East High’s 2022 summer music trip, two years of Camp Invention scholarships, attendance for a student at the Brown University Summer Leadership Institute, speech and debate team competitions, $14,000 for 10 Young Scholars Grants (impacting 47 students), and a $300,000 pledge to Teach Waterloo.

Tickets for the breakfast are $25 per person with corporate sponsorships starting at $250. Reserve a seat and get more information online at wcsfoundation.org/our-events. Email info@wcsfoundation.org or call (319) 939-9550 with any questions.

