In partnership with HBCU, Waterloo school district being 'intentional' in recruitment of teachers of color

WATERLOO – Senior student Derek Cooper visited the Waterloo Community School District on Thursday and Friday, along with six others from Lincoln University of Missouri, one of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), interested in careers in education.

Cooper felt the “welcoming atmosphere” upon arriving and “didn’t expect” to come into contact with a community with a Black presence.

On the school district-funded trip, as they toured facilities and talked with teachers and administrators, the East St. Louis, Illinois, native recalled an “energetic” principal at Irving Elementary School, and “kids coming up to him and giving him a hug.”

“I don’t think people would have planned a trip to Waterloo on their own. But I can say after being here that there is much more to see than you would expect. I had to see it to believe it,” said Cooper, now the second student from the Jefferson City, Missouri, school to accept an offer from the Waterloo district to teach as part of a two-year formal partnership to “build and retain a culturally responsive, diverse educator workforce.”

Despite the program having been in effect for some time, it was the first opportunity Lincoln University students had to take the five hour trip to Waterloo. COVID-19 delayed previous efforts to organize one.

Some 7% of Waterloo school district educators are persons of color, said Kingsley Botchway, chief officer of human resources and equity, who acknowledged his ambition is striving to make sure every non-White student —- about 55% of the district’s enrollment — has a teacher who looks like them.

About Cooper, Botchway noted, “He loves our schools. He’s a big guy and has more of a stature to him. But he’s like a big teddy bear. We were impressed with his ability to interact with students and feel he’ll be able to do that right away.”

Cooper will teach at the elementary level, hopefully beginning next academic year, after informally interviewing and then taking the job on the visit last week.

The relationship recently led to one other university student, who didn’t make the trip, securing a virtual interview this week for a Waterloo teaching job.

A mix of three juniors and three sophomores, most if not all completing a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, came on the trip to visit four of Waterloo’s schools and learn about the 1619 Freedom School and the overall community.

The sudents also heard from Mayor Quentin Hart and Superintendent Jane Lindaman about the perks of being in Waterloo.

“Diversity is important to Iowa and Waterloo schools. How do we get diverse individuals to come to Waterloo schools?” said Botchway. “We decided we wanted to connect with a Historically Black College or University, as opposed to before when it was just a phone call or career fair. I want them to see what Waterloo is all about.”

A mechanism to increase the chances of retaining future Black employees, the partnership is geared toward recruitment, which is why younger college students were given the opportunity to attend.

“It’s about building that pipeline,” Botchway said.

“Diversity is at the forefront because of Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman and other leaders who are saying diversity is important,” Botchway added.

Ayanna Shivers, the university’s School of Education student success services director and director of bachelor of liberal studies degree, says the Waterloo school is not just talking about diversity initiatives. “They’re actually doing it.”

“How do we get the African Americans engaged and to not make it feel like we’re giving them a handout that they are not qualified for?” she noted is one of the challenges the relationship will help address.

“The Waterloo School District wants to be intentional in their focus. They reached out to us. We’re excited about what this partnership brings,” she added.

