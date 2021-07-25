In new book, retired UNI professor says student evaluations measure likeability not effective teaching

CEDAR FALLS — At the beginning of his career as a professor, Dennis Clayson got high marks from students who completed written evaluations after taking a class from him.
"I was in the top 95th percentile of teachers, so I was a fantastic teacher according to these evaluations," he said. But that changed once he arrived at the University of Northern Iowa in the early 1980s.
"At UNI, I was on the bottom, which came as a real shock," recalled Clayson, who wrote a weekly Courier column for 25 years that ended earlier this year. "The first year or two I kept thinking there's got to be something wrong here.
"Then when I was asked to actually take a look into it for administrative purposes, it turned out to be a fascinating study." He noted that about 20 years ago, "I had some administrators that wanted me to do some research on the topic, and before that I'd never looked at it."
Clayson, a UNI emeritus professor who retired from the marketing department about 1-1/2 years ago, has taken a deep dive into the topic of student evaluations. Now living in Washington state, he authored the book "A Comprehensive Critique of Student Evaluation of Teaching," which was published late last year by Routledge Taylor & Francis Group. After reviewing 60 years of research on these evaluations, he concludes in the 160-page book that they tell little about a professor's teaching ability.
Typically, students anonymously complete the evaluations and results are averaged for a class.
The use of evaluations done by students creates "kind of a mindset" that can be hard to break out of, said Clayson. A professor is seen as good because of high student evaluations and, as a result, is rewarded with job advancement. Those professors believe the "evaluations must be correct because they ID you as a good teacher."
"Then it's made even worse by the schools," he said. "The universities almost always refuse to define what they mean by good teaching. Basically, good teaching is what the evaluation says it is."
Rather, he said, "it's kind of like a consumer inventory. The problem with that is that getting a degree isn't the same as buying a liter of Pepsi.
"Evaluations, then, don't tell you really is someone is a good teacher or not," said Clayson. "It tells you that students like something about the experience. ... The evaluation is actually measuring the perception of what they like."
In addition, research shows that on average men rate higher than women, racial minorities rate lower and good-looking people rate higher. "The students' perception of personality is highly related to evaluation," he said. To top it off, "there's some evidence to indicate that teachers who get high evaluations are actually producing poorer students, or tend to."
Even those who say there is a relationship between evaluations and professors' performance "admit that 95% of all the differences in teachers and the way they're evaluated have nothing to do with learning at all," Clayson added.
"The new research is essentially saying the relationship is zero. They can't tell you at all whether the students are learning or not learning. If they really wanted to know that, they would have to evaluate the students, not the teachers."
Since they are so problematic, Clayson has a solution: "I don't think these evaluations should be used," he said.
For those who want to continue making use of evaluations, he suggested keeping it simple, asking "What went well?" and "What needs to be improved?" In addition, he proposed asking for the name of the students completing the evaluations to take away the anonymity.