In new book, retired UNI professor says student evaluations measure likeability not effective teaching

Typically, students anonymously complete the evaluations and results are averaged for a class.

The use of evaluations done by students creates "kind of a mindset" that can be hard to break out of, said Clayson. A professor is seen as good because of high student evaluations and, as a result, is rewarded with job advancement. Those professors believe the "evaluations must be correct because they ID you as a good teacher."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Then it's made even worse by the schools," he said. "The universities almost always refuse to define what they mean by good teaching. Basically, good teaching is what the evaluation says it is."

Rather, he said, "it's kind of like a consumer inventory. The problem with that is that getting a degree isn't the same as buying a liter of Pepsi.

"Evaluations, then, don't tell you really is someone is a good teacher or not," said Clayson. "It tells you that students like something about the experience. ... The evaluation is actually measuring the perception of what they like."