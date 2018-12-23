WATERLOO — The statewide 1 percent sales tax has been a boon for public schools, with much of the proceeds put into remodeling and rebuilding them.
As school districts near the final decade before the end of the tax, officials see an increasing importance in continuing it beyond 2029.
Extending the sales tax “is one of the biggest priorities of all the school boards across the state,” said Lisa Bartusek, executive director of the Iowa Association of School Boards, during a recent meeting with The Courier’s editorial board. Based on input from member school boards, the association’s delegate assembly made extending the sales tax among its top four priorities to advocate before the Legislature.
Officially known as Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, the penny sales tax was signed into law in 2008 to continue over a 20-year period. It succeeded the 1 percent local option sales for schools that went into effect following passage by the Legislature in 1998. By 2008, voters in school districts across all 99 of Iowa’s counties had approved a local option tax for schools.
Along with infrastructure needs, the money can be used for property tax relief and other expenses like maintenance, buses and technology. Funds can’t be spent on salaries, benefits, or instructional supplies such as textbooks or software. Revenues collected by the state are distributed on a per-student basis.
That has provided $471 million annually for school facility needs, according to research by the IASB. Another $221 million was used to “buy down” property tax costs from other school levies between fiscal years 2011 and 2017. Since fiscal year 2011, districts have also provided $92 million in direct property tax relief with the sales tax funds.
20-year extension
Convincing the Legislature to extend the tax for another 20 years, until Jan. 1, 2050, has been challenging, though. A bill was approved 95-3 in the Iowa House during the last session. However, it didn’t advance further.
“The Senate was studying, but they never ended up taking it up,” said Bartusek. “I think really the biggest thing we’ve been up against is ‘Why the urgency?’”
In terms of building projects, school districts have used sales tax proceeds to repay bond issues as an alternative to property taxes. But general obligation bond issues, which are repaid with property taxes, grew during the past three fiscal years. According to the IASB, there were 86 ballot measures during that time and 53 were approved.
The sales tax has been and continues to be an important funding source for Cedar Valley school districts.
Waverly’s need
In June 2008, weeks after passage of the statewide sales tax, flooding hit communities across northeast Iowa, including Waverly. That affected two Waverly-Shell Rock grade schools plus its seventh- and eighth-grade building.
“We totally lost our (grades) five-six facilities,” noted longtime Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education member Dennis Epley. “We basically rented a vacant mall and converted it into an elementary school. There was significant cost in doing that.”
The next year, district voters approved a $24 million bond issue, much of which was dedicated to building a middle school for grades five to eight. Sales tax funds were used to offset the property taxes needed to repay the bonds. “We bought down the bonds with SAVE money,” he said.
More recently, sales tax funds have been used on existing buildings. Renovations and building updates like installing greater security measures have been “most of our expenses in the last three years.” Epley said future needs include air conditioning some of the elementary schools and maybe even adding onto the buildings.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said expanding some Waverly-Shell Rock buildings is “definitely a possibility” as enrollment has increased six of the last seven years. The district has added a portable building each at Southeast and Margaretta Carey elementary schools, where fourth-grade students have classes. “We’re pretty full at the high school, as well,” he said.
However, there are “not many options” to use sales tax funds for such purposes without an extension because much of the money has already been committed to past and current projects.
Waterloo rebuilt
In Waterloo Community Schools, the sales tax funds have been used to renovate or rebuild many of the district’s 19 buildings. Currently, the money is helping to renovate the north end of Central Middle School as the district expands the Waterloo Career Center.
“We know until 2023 we are really tight,” said Shanlee McNally, the Waterloo Board of Education president, because of funds dedicated to the career center work. Further renovations and upgrades are needed at Central Middle School and East and West high schools, she said.
“This doesn’t cost the Legislature anything,” added McNally, noting there would be no tax increase if it is extended. “How we use that money is very transparent.”
Sales tax proceeds have “touched all of our buildings in some way,” said Andy Pattee, superintendent Cedar Falls Community Schools. Extending the sales tax or eliminating its sunset altogether would also help with the district’s planning. The Board of Education is currently considering building a new high school as it deals with an aging building and a growing enrollment.
“The extension of the 1 cent sales tax would help to offset the expense to property taxpayers as we look at the cost of a new high school,” said Pattee.
Hudson’s needs
Tony Voss, superintendent of Hudson Community Schools, was one of a number of other area superintendents who stressed the importance of the sales tax extension for his district. Officials find plenty of uses for the money now.
“We’ve been using it to renovate our elementary school and do secondary updates,” he said. “In fact, we’re getting ready to roll out a roughly $5 million project using the sales tax money to finish renovations of the elementary school.”
While the district has a limited bonding capacity, Voss said its needs “far exceed $5 million.” As a result, the Board of Education will have to make choices about what gets done.
“We’ve got to have it because these needs aren’t going to go away,” he said of extending the sales tax. “It is such a critical piece of what we do to maintain our facilities. I just sincerely hope they can get it done this year.”
