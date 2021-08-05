Hudson student's expulsion affirmed by state Board of Education

But an attorney for the student questioned the message's origins, saying the screenshot had been seen by at least three other people before reaching the police chief. The student has denied sending the message, claiming "that he was 'blacked out drunk'" when it would have been sent, according to the document.

"It's hard to determine where the message even came from," said attorney Nina Forcier, who joined the board meeting by video conference. "There wasn't any phone number, location, date and time of the message. There's no context of the message, no indication of who the recipient was."

Steve Weidner, Hudson Community Schools' attorney, pushed back against those assertions.

"The proposed decision that's before you lays out facts that are supported by the only credible evidence before you," said Weidner, who also joined by video conference. "The credible evidence in the record only points to him."