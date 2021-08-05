 Skip to main content
Hudson student's expulsion affirmed by state Board of Education
breaking top story

Iowa department of education logo

DES MOINES — The decision to expel a Hudson High School student for the next year was affirmed Thursday by the state Board of Education in a 6-1 vote.

The student and the student's mother appealed the Hudson Board of Education's May 11 expulsion to the state board. The student allegedly threatened on social media to shoot up the school and was also suspended for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. Officials determined the student had no access to a gun.

The mother had requested a reduction in the discipline, like a transfer to an alternative school or a semester-long expulsion.

Board members followed the proposed decision by their general counsel Thomas Mayes, who served as administrative law judge for the appeal hearing, in affirming the Hudson board's decision. Board member Georgia Van Gundy dissented.

Hudson Police Chief Daniel Banks began investigating May 1 after receiving a screenshot of a private Snapchat message saying that "the student was going to shoot the school up," Mayes told the board. Although the message was initially sent out privately, "it then got out into the universe," he noted. "Private messages tend not to stay private."

According to a board document, the message read "nah fr i'm finna shoot that school up." The documents explained that "fr" means "for real."

But an attorney for the student questioned the message's origins, saying the screenshot had been seen by at least three other people before reaching the police chief. The student has denied sending the message, claiming "that he was 'blacked out drunk'" when it would have been sent, according to the document.

"It's hard to determine where the message even came from," said attorney Nina Forcier, who joined the board meeting by video conference. "There wasn't any phone number, location, date and time of the message. There's no context of the message, no indication of who the recipient was."

Steve Weidner, Hudson Community Schools' attorney, pushed back against those assertions.

"The proposed decision that's before you lays out facts that are supported by the only credible evidence before you," said Weidner, who also joined by video conference. "The credible evidence in the record only points to him."

Hudson's board expelled the student under its policy 503.1, which says students can be disciplined for violent and destructive behavior as well as “conduct which disrupts or interferes with the education program,” school operations, activities, or the rights of others to obtain an education. Officials said that is what happened when 86 students stayed home the next school day after the message was discovered, on May 3. On both the previous school day, April 30, and a week later, May 10, only 43 students were absent.

Weidner said as the social media post became public, it caused uncertainty among district families and "a reasonable reaction of fear" even though the police chief and Hudson Schools Superintendent Tony Voss said there was no continuing threat.

Forcier said before the screenshot reached the police chief, who shared the information with Voss, only a limited number of people had the information. She contended that once the school district publicized the social media threat in a news release it became more widely disseminated.

"Arguably, the 'substantial disruption' came from the school district," she said.

Board members questioned if there is any way that the student could receive educational services while being expelled. Mayes noted that the student is enrolled in special education and will "receive all the services called for in his IEP," or individual education program. He said the student will receive "specially-designed instruction" aligned with core content but won't receive high school credit.

Still, Mayes said district officials believe the student – who would have been a junior in the fall – will be able to accelerate learning and graduate with classmates. Forcier disagreed.

"To think in one year he could make up that year plus any deficiencies he had seems unreasonable," she said.

Mayes said the family still has the ability to appeal the board's decision in Black Hawk or Polk county district court.

