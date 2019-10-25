HUDSON — The Board of Education unanimously expelled three Hudson High School students last month for incidents involving a controlled substance.
Superintendent Tony Voss wrote in an email Friday that the "incidents were related to one another and happened at school." He added that they occurred "around the middle of September" and were "regarding a controlled substance."
Board members acted following a series of closed sessions Sept. 26. At the time, Voss declined to release information about the decisions until the minutes were made public through the board's regular meeting this month.
Board members Dave Ball, Kala Featherstone and Matt Sallee participated in the meetings, the two other members were absent. They met in closed session about a half hour each for two of the students and 1-1/4 hours for the third student before coming into open session for the votes.
Two of the students were expelled for the remainder of the school year while the other was expelled for the rest of first semester. They are expected to appear before the board at the end of their expulsions "to present evidence that they have completed an approved program," according to the minutes. One student will appear at the board's regular December meeting and the other two will appear at its regular July meeting.
School districts do not release the name, age or gender of students who are expelled to protect their identity.
